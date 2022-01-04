PolkaWar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.31 or 0.08214274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,717.14 or 1.00134677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

