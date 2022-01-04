Polker (PKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Polker has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $2.41 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

