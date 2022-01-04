Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,440.32

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,440.32 ($19.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.52). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,311.50 ($17.67), with a volume of 271,528 shares traded.

POLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,450 ($19.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,353.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,440.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

