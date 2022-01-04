Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.68. Poshmark shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 775 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on POSH. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,184 shares of company stock worth $4,873,782.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

