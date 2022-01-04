PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

