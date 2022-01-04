Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Premier Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

