Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Premier Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Premier Investments
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.