Primecoin Price Tops $0.0760 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,254.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 67.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012552 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,080,073 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.