Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

