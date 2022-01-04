Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,636. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.05 and its 200-day moving average is $367.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.