Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 799,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 152,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,649. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

