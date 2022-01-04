Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. 83,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.