Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. 4,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,639. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

