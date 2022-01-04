Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 1.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBTA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

