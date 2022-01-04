Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 388,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,781,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 260,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

