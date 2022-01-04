Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.19. 15,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

