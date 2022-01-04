Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

MDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

