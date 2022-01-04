Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $69,408,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock worth $127,564,093 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.