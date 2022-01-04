Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,732.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.67 ($23.35).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($21.16) to GBX 1,733 ($23.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.75) to GBX 1,523 ($20.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.47) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,302.73 ($17.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,368.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.54). The stock has a market cap of £35.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

