PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.50

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.50 and last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

