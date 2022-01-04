PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 1.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.97. 18,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 41,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

