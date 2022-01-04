PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 607.7% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

