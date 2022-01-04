PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

