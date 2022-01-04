PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

