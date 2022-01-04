Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

PEG stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 102,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,374. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

