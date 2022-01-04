Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Reduced by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.67 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

