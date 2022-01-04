QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 836.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 698,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 143,408 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,587 shares of company stock worth $1,476,496. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.