Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.50) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

