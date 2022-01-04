Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Randstad stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

