Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,204.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.25 million and $2,204.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.80 or 0.08232761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.70 or 1.00353066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

