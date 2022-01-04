Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,751 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

