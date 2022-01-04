Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.19% of Argan worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $618.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

