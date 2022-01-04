Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,371 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

