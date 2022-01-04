Raymond James & Associates Has $8.51 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 569.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

