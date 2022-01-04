Raymond James & Associates Has $8.63 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 468,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 317.9% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 71,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

