Raymond James & Associates Has $9.07 Million Stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.66% of Davis Select International ETF worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 263.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 544,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 394,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth $751,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.