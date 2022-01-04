Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

