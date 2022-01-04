Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,934 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $248.09.

