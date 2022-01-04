Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,694 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $230.69 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

