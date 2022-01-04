Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 24.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

