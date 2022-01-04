Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Primo Water worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

