Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Lithium Americas worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,385,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 156,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

