Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $28.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 10,107 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.