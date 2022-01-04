Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

