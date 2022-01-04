Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 42519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

