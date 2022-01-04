Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDEIY. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

