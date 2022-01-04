RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

