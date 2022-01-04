Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 555 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of EWX opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

