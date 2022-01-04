Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,712 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

