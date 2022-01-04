Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

