Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.62.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.