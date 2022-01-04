Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

