Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.
Shares of FTXR stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $35.96.
